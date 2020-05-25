A collection of Scandinavian bedroom design ideas

The Scandinavian style pays homage to the simplicity of life in the Nordic countries. A Scandinavian bedroom is simplistic, bright, and comforting. Furniture of this style often feels like a work of art, although it is simple and undervalued. There are functionalities in the furniture along with some interesting lines, many of them having a sculptural influence.

Long nights and the cool climate of northern Europe, especially in winter, also had a great influence on interior design. Scandinavians have focused on functionality, to the detriment of complex decorations, and this is clearly seen in this style of interior design. The warmth of natural wood, light, and a warm atmosphere are priorities for such an arrangement.

Other common features include white color palettes and the incorporation of natural elements such as pressed wood, bright plastics, and enameled aluminum, steel, and wooden floors. If there are spots of color, it often comes from a painting, a light fixture, natural fiber throws, furs, or a single piece of furniture.

The lighting is made naturally, rather through accessories, and the functional furniture characterizes the Scandinavian bedroom designs. The Scandinavian style is dominated by natural shades, with light tones. White and gray are the most commonly used shades in this style, but you can also add some accents in blue, green, black, or brown.

The walls should almost always be white, and this helps you get a bright room, if you make full use of natural light. Large windows, even without curtains, will let as much light into the room as possible.

Tables and chairs with three legs, with round surfaces, are a distinctive mark of the Scandinavian space. These items can be covered with wool or other material and are very comfortable.

The Scandinavian style is marked by minimalism and functionality, and the simplicity and tranquility it emanates recommend it for an ideal bedroom. Before making a decision, consider your needs and tastes. But also the way in which the characteristics of the Nordic style are intertwined with your personality and the atmosphere you want to create in this space.